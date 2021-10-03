Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $387,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. 1,700,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.