Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 80.6% in September

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA opened at $3.52 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

