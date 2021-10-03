Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3073 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

