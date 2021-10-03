Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

SMSMY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

