Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $104,329.45

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $104,329.45 and $92.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,061,949 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

