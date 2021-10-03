Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

