Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $9,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $6,825,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

