Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is riding on solid demand for its solid state drive controllers as well as eMMC and UFS controllers, the momentum of which continued through the second quarter of 2021. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave augur well. New design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers from NAND makers also bode well. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends are noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.29.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

