Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 977.92 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 5.25 -$13.42 million ($0.35) -96.57

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58% Cardiovascular Systems -5.18% -4.95% -3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

