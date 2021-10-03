Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.73. 2,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

