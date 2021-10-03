Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMEGF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.