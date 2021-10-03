SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

SIBN stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock worth $400,784 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

