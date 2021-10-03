Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Grows By 214.8%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997 in the last three months.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 192,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,626. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.