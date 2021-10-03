Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expands By 112.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 595,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

