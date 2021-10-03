Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Rises By 303.6%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Viper Networks Company Profile
