Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Rises By 303.6%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

