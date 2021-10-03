Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Decreases By 39.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

