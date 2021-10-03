Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expands By 89.5%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

WEN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

