Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Increases By 204.2%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $400,000.

NASDAQ SBEA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

