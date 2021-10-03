Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 58.3%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $$1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.