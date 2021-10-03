Short Interest in Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Increases By 342.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SQZZF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Separately, Investec raised Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

