Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Drops By 41.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

