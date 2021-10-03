Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Decreases By 40.8%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RVSDF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 35,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

