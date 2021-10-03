Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Increases By 223.1%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,294,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

