Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Decreases By 38.2%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RAVE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

