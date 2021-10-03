Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Grows By 355.3%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 355.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow acquired 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,250 shares of company stock worth $326,103.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

