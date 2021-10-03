Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Increases By 100.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.