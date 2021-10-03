Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Increases By 100.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

