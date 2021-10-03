Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Grows By 99.6%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $2.25 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.