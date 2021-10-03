Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Decreases By 64.1%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

