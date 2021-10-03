Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Rises By 181.1%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,163. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

