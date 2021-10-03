Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Expands By 396.9%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 396.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GNAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,198,000. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,165,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

