Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Drops By 45.1%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

