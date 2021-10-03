Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 210.4%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the August 31st total of 185,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.