Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Decreases By 70.0%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 345,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

