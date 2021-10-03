Short Interest in FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Expands By 120.0%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FLXI remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. FlexiInternational Software has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get FlexiInternational Software alerts:

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiInternational Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiInternational Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.