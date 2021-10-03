Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Grows By 250.0%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.57 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

