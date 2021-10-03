Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 84.6%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42. First Acceptance has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.69.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.