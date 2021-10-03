Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Expands By 59.6%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 9,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.