Short Interest in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Declines By 44.8%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Esm Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617. Esm Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

