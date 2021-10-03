Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 47.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 207,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

