Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 47.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of EONGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 207,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
