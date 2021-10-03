Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Rises By 200.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.00. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.00. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.75 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.40.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

