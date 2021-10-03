Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Decreases By 39.0%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.