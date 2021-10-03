Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declines By 36.3%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $13.90 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

