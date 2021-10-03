SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636.22 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $636.22 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.61 or 0.00723357 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

