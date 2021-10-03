Shelton Capital Management Sells 90,744 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,744 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

