Shelton Capital Management Purchases 5,223 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

