Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,337 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 174,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

