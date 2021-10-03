Shelton Capital Management Has $16.25 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.61% of JinkoSolar worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $262,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

