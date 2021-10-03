Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,793 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.