Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 8,918 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.08 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

