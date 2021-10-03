Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,020 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

